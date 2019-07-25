Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Ashli Lanae Allen and 31-year-old Brittney Hall, both of Cedar Hill, and booked them into the Hopkins County Jail on First-Degree Felony Drug Charges. They were charged with with Possession of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance greater than or equal to 400 grams. Officers seized 8.9 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-30. Mug shots were not available.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Jamie Audrey Butler in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.