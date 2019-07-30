Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Hopkins County Bookings

12 hours ago

 

Twenty-three-year-old Kristopher Thomas of Texarkana, Ark.  was arrested in on Hwy 11 in Hopkins County Tuesday night on multiple charges. He’s accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. He’s also charged on outstanding warrants of Aggravated Assault to a Family or Household MEmber and  1st degree Terrorist Threat. Bond was set at $15,000 on the Possession and Tampering Charges, but denied on the warrants.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     