Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-three-year-old Kristopher Thomas of Texarkana, Ark. was arrested in on Hwy 11 in Hopkins County Tuesday night on multiple charges. He’s accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. He’s also charged on outstanding warrants of Aggravated Assault to a Family or Household MEmber and 1st degree Terrorist Threat. Bond was set at $15,000 on the Possession and Tampering Charges, but denied on the warrants.