Hopkins County Bookings

Dallas County authorities arrested 30-year-old Delvin Dewayne Sanders on a Hopkins County warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of more than 5 but less than 50 pounds of marijuana. He was transported back to the Hopkins County jail. NO bond amount has been set.

State Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-30 in Hopkins County for an obstructed license plate and arrested 22-year-old Joeanna Jones of Rendon on an outstanding Gregg County warrant for theft. The charge had been enhanced to a felony because of prior convictions. She’s being held in the Hopkins County jail for Gregg County authorities.

Bond was set at $10,000 by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace for Joshua Logan Martin. He was arrested for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. He was also charged on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Twenty-three-year-old Dillon Curtis Derry was arrested over the weekend in Hopkins County on two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child – Criminal Negligence. He was also charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. No bond amount has been set.

Sixty-one-year-old Robby Lynn Simkins was arrested on a Bench Warrant in Hopkins County. He’s charged with Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.