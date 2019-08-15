cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-one-year-old Mazeke Adrian Carruth was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for the forfeiture of the bond he was on for Possession of more than 5 but less than 50 pounds of Marijuana.  His new bond was set t at $20,000 and he remains in jail.

Thirty-two-year-old Justin Dean Cowart was arrested in Hopkins County.  He was charged with violating the probation he was on for Online solicitation of a Minor. NO bond amount was set.

Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Tye Dines arrested in Hopkins County on a Rockwall County Warrant for Possession of More than 4- but less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. No bond has been set.

