Hopkins County Bookings

Douglas Paul Merrell

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Douglas Paul Merrell in Hopkins County Monday on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond has been set on the second-degree felony charge.

Todd Clark

A Bogata man surrendered at the Hopkins County Justice Center on a warrant for Violating the Probation he was on for felony DWI. They were holding 40-year-old Todd Alfred Clark without bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

Bond has been set at $22,500 for a man arrested in Hopkins County on Rockwall County warrants. Reportedly, 49-year-old Michael James Angel is accused of Credit or Debit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use of Possession of Identification documents, and an outstanding warrant for Credit Card Abuse.

Hamilton

A Hunt County man was arrested following a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant for violating his parole. Deputies took 27-year-old Edward Frank Hamilton, of Celeste, into custody after a records check showed the warrant. Bond was denied.

Sandoval

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Hopkins County man who allegedly pistol-whipping a man. Allegedly, 26-year-old Miguel Isaias Sandoval had also fired several shots from his pistol at the victim’s car. Sandoval was taken into custody at his home on CR 4791.