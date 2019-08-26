Hopkins County Bookings

Bobby Junior McKenzie

Sulphur Springs Police arrested 38-year-old Bobby Junior McKenzie, of Winnsboro, after a traffic stop for an equipment violation on his vehicle. He was taken into custody for driving without a license, and providing a false name. It turned out he was wanted on a Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Blue Warrant for violating his parole.

Milton Pineda

Officers arrested 47-year-old Milton Pineda Saturday in Hopkins County for Aggravated Assault of a Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $100,000 and no further details on the first-degree felony incident were immediately available.