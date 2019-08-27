Hopkins County Bookings

Timothy Allen Gordon

Officials arrested 54-year-old Timothy Allen Gordon in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. The charge was filed as a third-degree felony.

Dillon Earl Stubblefield

A Sulphur Springs man is being held in the Hopkins County jail on multiple charges. Allegedly, 21-year-old Dillon Earl Stubblefield punched a woman in the face and was charged with assault family violence, public intoxication, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He allegedly punched a jailer and was charged with two counts of Assault of a public servant.

A 16-year-old Sulphur Springs boy led officers on a high-speed chase from Whataburger to Loop 301. He was charged evading arrest with a vehicle and reckless driving. Because of the subject’s age, his identity is not being released.