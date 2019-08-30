Hopkins County Bookings

A 20-year-old Hopkins County man was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging that his bond was insufficient. Justin Arley Bryant had been out of jail on $200,000 bond on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His new bond was set at $1 million.

Bond has been set at $175,000 for a Sulphur Springs man facing multiple felony charges after an incident that began with the assault of his ex-girlfriend on Park Street. The incident escalated into a vehicle chase, crash, break-in at an apartment on Helm Lane and a foot chase. Forty-seven-year-old Terence Ramon Beachem is charged with Burglary with intent to commit another felony, Evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and Violation of Probation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was denied on the probation violation.