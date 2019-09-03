Hopkins County Bookings

Suzanne Baca

Herrera

Mugshot Not Available

A Sulphur Springs couple was arrested over the weekend on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. Officials arrested 49-year-old Luis Antonio Herrera over the holiday weekend for Possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 Controlled Substance. Also, 55-year-old Suzanne Baca was charged with possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. Bonds were set at $5,000 for Herrera and $20,000 for Baca and they remain in the Hopkins County Jail.

Kayla Watkins

Hopkins County arrested 29-year-old Kayla Watkins for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, and Drug paraphernalia. No bond amount has been set.

Billy Lenard Baxley

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Billy Lenard Baxley in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount was set.

Jakorian Oneal Johnson

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Jakorian Oneal Johnson, of Commerce, over the weekend on a Hunt County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person with the Intent to Cause Bodily Injury. No new bond amount has been set.