Hopkins County Bookings

Bilharz

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 27-year-old Willam Tyler Bilharz on two outstanding warrants for violating his probation. Both warrants stemmed from felony drug charges.

Carillo

Mugshot Not Available

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Kelsey Devon Carillo in Hopkins County for Possess of four to 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged with Failure to ID by giving false information.

Collins Christian

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Christian Kirby Collins in Hopkins County on multiple felony warrants. He’s accused of Violation of Probation for Aggravated Perjury, Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and Possession of a Controlled Substance, of four to 200 grams.

Huddleston

Hopkins County arrested 40-year-old Cody Lee Huddleston for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $20,000 on the third-degree felony charge.