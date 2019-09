Blackmon

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Raynal Blackmon on warrants for Violation of Probation on a State Jail Felony charge of Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Person with the Intent to Cause Bodily Injury and a misdemeanor traffic warrant. No bond has been set.

Gasaway

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Raekwon DeSean Gasoway in Hopkins County for Theft of a Firearm and Evading Arrest. No bond has been set.