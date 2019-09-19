Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-one-year-old James Brandon Cockrell was arrested in Hopkins County For Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. No bond information was available.

Thirty-four-year-old Shawna Jean Clay and 27-year-old Larry Carlton Johnson were arrested for Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence. NO bond has been set.

Fifty-two-year-old Ritchie Adam Trahan was arrested in Hopkins County on two felony warrants for violating his probation. ONe was for IMpersonating a PUblic Servant and the other for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free zone.