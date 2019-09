Martin

Thirty-five-year-old Samuel Joseph Martin was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation on a charge of Credit Card or Debit Card abuse. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Arkansas for Violating Parole. He’s being held without bond.

Thompson

Twenty-four-year-old Cory Wayne Thompson was arrested on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. His new bond was set at $10,000.