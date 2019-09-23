Hopkins County Bookings

Cowling

Hopkins County arrested 19-year-old Benjamin James Cowling on a State Jail Felony Drug Charge. Bond was set at $5,000 on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Garcia- Alcala

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Adrian Uriel Garcia-Alcala for Possession with the Intent to Deliver more than four but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. He was also charged on multiple misdemeanor capias warrants. bond was set at $50,000 on the second-degree felony drug charge.

Harvey

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 45-year-old Tony Lee Harvey on a warrant for Intoxication assault with a motor vehicle, multiple marijuana and drug paraphernalia violations, traffic offenses and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. His bonds total $71,600.

Patterson

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Thea Colya Patterson for one Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $5,000.