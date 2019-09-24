cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Bookings

34 mins ago

Bryant

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Jarrett Bryant was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd degree felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also cited for several vehicle equipment violations and driving without insurance.

Ewton

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Glenn Ewton was arrested in Hopkins county Monday.  He was charged on warrants revoking his bond on felony drug charges.

Gutierrez Rafael

Twenty-six-year-old Rafael Sanchez Gutierrez was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for possession of more than1 but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. Bond has not been set.

Osborne

Thirty-seven-year-old Jessica Faith Osborne was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of her Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond was set.

