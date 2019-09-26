Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

Martell

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Erin Michelle Martell on a Warrant for violating her probation. The probation was for Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence.

Rollerson Xavier

Shepard Dequenek

Swain Zadarian

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Xavier Ahamad Rollerson, 20-year-old Dequenek Timothy Craig Shepard, and 19-year-old Zadarian Christopher Swain on a First-Degree Felony Charge of Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to Commit Another Felony. They were also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Swanson Mark

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Mark Ladane Swanson in Hopkins County for Assault of a Family or Household member by IMpeding Breath of Circulation. No bond amount was set.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     