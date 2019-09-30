cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

Fagundes

Officers arrested 34-year-old Nathan Jeremy Fagundes on an Austin warrant for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Busby

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kenneth Wayne Busby in Hopkins County on a warrant for Surety off Bond on a previous charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $10,000.

Dean

A woman wanted on a Midland County warrant for escape from custody has been arrested in Hopkins County. Reportedly, 26-year-old Taijavee Dean was also charged with Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bonds total $107,000.

