Loera

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Elijah Ray Loera in Hopkins County on a warrant for violating his probation on a charge of Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Loera remains in jail on the third-degree felony. No bond has been set.

McKenzie

Hopkins County arrested 37-year-old Robert Demond McKenzie on a warrant charging him with Violating Parole. He’s being held without bond.