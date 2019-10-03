Hopkins County Bookings

Latasha Monte Childers

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Latosha Monte Childers in Hopkins County on multiple outstanding warrants. She’s charged with Surety Off bond for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance as well as Bond Forfeiture and Violation of Probation for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Bond was set at $60,000 on the bond-related charges but denied on the probation violation.

Jason Scott Flowers

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jason Scott Flowers in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation for Possession of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance. No bond has been announced.

Mugshot Not Available

Hopkins County Deputies placed 33-year-old Michael Jan Johnson in Hopkins County Jail on a Rockwall County charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, between four and 200 grams. No bond amount was available.