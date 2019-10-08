Hopkins County Bookings

Cumby police responded after receiving a report that a woman was found passed out in her vehicle in the Cumby HS parking lot. Further investigation led to the recovery of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of methamphetamine and 28-year-old Amanda Nicole Richerson of Quinlan was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Forty-one-year-old Jose Guadalupe Santacruz of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Sulphur Springs police after he fled the scene of a disturbance in the 1500 block of College Street. He was located and found in possession of cocaine. He was also charged with misdemeanor theft of service.