Twenty-three-year-old Marco Antonio Orduna was arrested in Hopkins County for POssession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free zone. He was also charged on a misdemeanor Capias warrant.

Thirty-year-old Josue Joshua Espinosa was arrested in Hopkins County early Thursday. He was charged with Tampering with or Fabricating PHyisical Evidence with the intent to Impair an INvestigation. the charge is a 3rd degree felony.