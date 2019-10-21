Hopkins County Bookings

Kelley Waterhouse

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Kelley Waterhouse, Jr., in Hopkins County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and a warrant for Violating Probation on a charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police for defective taillights resulted in the arrest of a local man on two Van Zandt County warrants. Reportedly, 35-year-old Randy Lee-Shayne McElroy, of Sulphur Springs, was charged on the warrants for Evading Arrest and DWI. He was also charged with giving Sulphur Springs Police a false name.