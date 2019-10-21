cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Hopkins County Bookings

4 hours ago

Kelley Waterhouse

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Kelley Waterhouse, Jr., in Hopkins County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and a warrant for Violating Probation on a charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.


Mugshot Not Available

A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police for defective taillights resulted in the arrest of a local man on two Van Zandt County warrants. Reportedly, 35-year-old Randy Lee-Shayne McElroy, of Sulphur Springs, was charged on the warrants for Evading Arrest and DWI. He was also charged with giving Sulphur Springs Police a false name.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     