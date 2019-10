McGill

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaidarius Dremont McGill in Hopkins County on two warrants for violation of the Probation he was on for Theft of a Firearm and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Ogles

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Bradley Sean Ogles in Hopkins County for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance. No bond has been set on the Second-Degree Felony Charge