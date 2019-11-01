Hopkins County Bookings

Carlos Valle

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Carlos Alberto Valle in Hopkins County on a warrant to revoke his bond. He was out on bail on a charge of Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation.

Rebecca L Maiello

Bond for a Sulphur Springs woman facing two drug charges has been revoked. Rebecca L. Maiello was arrested at the courthouse. No new bond has been set.

Alejandro Gamez

Hopkins County Deputies arrested a Longview man in Sulphur Springs on three outstanding felony and three misdemeanor warrants issued in Hopkins County. Bond was set at $55,000 for 29-year-old Alejandro Gamez on the felony charges.