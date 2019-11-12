Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-two-year-old Amber Rebecca Lee was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with bond set at $5,000. She was also charged on two Hunt County warrants for bond forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. No bond amount was set on those charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Wesley Allen Bingham was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Theft of Material – Aluminum, Bronze or Copper.  Bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County jail on the State Jail Felony charge.

