Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-two-year-old Amber Rebecca Lee was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with bond set at $5,000. She was also charged on two Hunt County warrants for bond forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. No bond amount was set on those charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Wesley Allen Bingham was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Theft of Material – Aluminum, Bronze or Copper. Bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County jail on the State Jail Felony charge.