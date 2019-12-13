Hopkins County Bookings

Marty Lee Kays was ararested on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 4 counts of Manufacture-Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $260,000 on the felony drug charges. He was also charged with Violation of Parole. Bond was denied on that charge.

Thirty-five-year-old Cory Layne Belz was arrested in Hopkins County for Revocation of Bond and Bond Forfeiture related to previous charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Twenty-two-year-old Donnel James, Jr was arrested in Hopkins County on multiple charges. He’s accused of Evading Arrest of Detention with a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information.

Forty-two-year-old Damascus DeJuan Odie was arrested in Hopkins County for possession of a controlled substance. He remains behind bars in lieu of $5,000 bond. Mugshot not available.

Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Mitchell Rawson was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant revoking his bond for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. No new bond amount was set.