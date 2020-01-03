Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-six-year-old Elias Moreno was arrested early Friday morning on three warrants for violating the probation he was on. He was on the probation for Money Laundering of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 and two counts of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held without bond.

Nineteen-year-old DeAnthony Rayon Moore of Sulphur Springs pleaded guilty in District Court to Manufacture or Delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, a $1000 fine and several other probation conditions.

A 52-old-year-old woman was taken into custody early Thursday morning after she was stopped on HWY 19 south of Sulphur Springs by a Hopkins County deputy for a traffic violation. Renia Hernandez Ramirez, who was reportedly living in Emory showed an ID from El Salvador, and a records check showed she was wanted by Immigration authorities for failure to report for deportation. She was taken to jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.