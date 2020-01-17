Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Stephanie Jo Howse was arrested in Hopkins County Thursday on a warrant for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. NO other information was available.

Bond has been set at a total of $100,000 for 28-year-old Codarrian Dontrell Johnson. He was arrested in on two warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Toni Marie Sherrin was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of Probation she was on for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. She was also charged with a Kaufman County warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument.