Hopkins County Bookings

2 mins ago

 

Stephanie Jo Howse

Thirty-one-year-old Stephanie Jo Howse was arrested in Hopkins County Thursday on a warrant for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. NO other information was available.

Codarrian Dontrell Johnson

Bond has been set at a total of $100,000 for 28-year-old Codarrian Dontrell Johnson. He was arrested in  on two warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.  He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Toni Marie Sherrin

Thirty-seven-year-old Toni Marie Sherrin was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of Probation she was on for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. She was also charged with a Kaufman County warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument.

