Hopkins County Bookings

Chanin Ardwon Holiness

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Chanin Ardwon Holiness in Hopkins County for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Kristi Rae Olson

Hopkins County arrested Kristi Rae Olson on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony. The charge was enhanced because the offense allegedly occurred in a Drug-Free Zone.

Brittanie Marie Buffington

A 26-year-old Winnsboro woman was arrested by Sulphur Springs Police on a warrant for forgery against an elderly person. Brittanie Marie Buffington is accused of cashing a check on an account of a woman over the age of 65. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Billy Lenard Baxley

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Billy Lenard Baxley was arrested in Hopkins County for Surety off the bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $20,000.