Thirty-year-old Stephen Johnson was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for violation of the probation he was on for burglary of a habitation. He was also charged with bond forfeiture on a misdemeanor warrant.

Forty-one-year-old Waylon Wade Underwood was arrested in HOpokins County on a State Jail Felony charge of Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.