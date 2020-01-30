Hopkins County Bookings

Cedric Mosely

Officers arrested 38-year-old Cedric Dewight Mosely in Sulphur Springs for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. No bond has been set and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Michael Lizalde

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Adrian Lizande on an outstanding warrant for violating the probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charge is a third-degree felony.

A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was arrested by police for allegedly stealing two packages of meat from the Cash Saver grocery store on Main Street. Police found she had prior convictions for theft and enhanced her charge to a felony. She was also wanted on an outstanding traffic warrant and was taken to jail, where her bond is $5,000.