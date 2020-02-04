" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

9 hours ago

Jacqueline Elaine Kennedy

Officers arrested 54-year-old Jacqueline Elaine Kennedy Monday in Sulphur Springs for Evading Arrest with a vehicle. Her bond was set at $10,000. No other details were available.

Clayton Ryan Hanson

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Clayton Ryan Hanson early Tuesday morning for Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Brandon Grady Teague

Special Crimes Unit Officers arrested 33-year-old Brandon Grady Teague Monday n a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. His bond is $15,000.

