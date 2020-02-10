Hopkins County Bookings

Galen Wright

An 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man, walking on the wrong side of Lamar Street Friday night, refused an officer’s command to stop and was detained in handcuffs. A subsequent search turned up just less than four grams of crack cocaine near where the teen was walking. Galen Jahiem Wright was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and Tampering with Evidence, with a bond set at $20,000.

Nathan Daniel Cain

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Nathan Daniel Cain in Hopkins County on two felony charges. He was accused of a Sulphur Springs Police Department charge of Forgery of a Financial Instrument and a Henderson County warrant for Forgery. His bonds on the two charges total $60,000.