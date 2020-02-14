Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Henry Blizzard was arrested in Hopkins County for Fraudulent POssession/Use of more than 10 but less than 50 items of Identifying information. He was also charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available.

Forty-year-old Blake Edward Radke was arrested on a warrant for violation of the probation he was on for possession of a controlled substance. The charge is a 3rd degree felony. No bond amount has been set.

Forty-six-year-old Cody Ray Self was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Surety off Bond For Possession of a Controlled Substance. No new bond amount has been set.

TWenty-seven-year-old Jennifer Lee Lindsey was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. No bond was set. No mug shot was available.