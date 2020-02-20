Hopkins County Bookings

Andrew McKenzie Golston

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Andrew McKenzie Golston for Possession of a Controlled Substance, fou to 200 grams, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Bonds total $37,000.

Officials arrested 39-year-old Rosa Alicia Macias-Ortiz for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. She is awaiting bond to be set. (Mugshot not available)

Eddie Malone

Deputies arrested 60-year-old Eddie Malone for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. His new bond is $60,000.