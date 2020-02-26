" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

Claston Bearden

Forty-Seven-year-old Claston Wayne Bearden was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. The charge is a 3rd Degree Felony. Bond has not been set.

Brayden Brown

Eighteen-year-old Brayden Lynn Brown was arrested in Hopkins County For Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. The charge is a 1st Degree Felony.

Staci Burkham

Forty-seven-year-old Staci Lynn Burkham was arrested in HOpkins County For Possession of 1-4 grams of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged with a misdemeanor.

Brandi Potts

Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Yantis woman arrested by Hopkins County deputies. Thirty-five-year-old Brandi Christine Potts is charged on a warrant with allegedly abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal negligence. NO other information on the case was immediately disclosed.

Shannon Doty

Thirty-eight-year-old Shannon Doty has been bench warranted back to Hopkins County from a state facility.  She’s charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

