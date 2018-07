Bond has been set at a total of $35,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 26 year old Mary Frances Perkins. She was arrested on 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Tampering with Evidence.

Thirty-three-year old Dusty Lynn Doodson was booked into the Hopkins County Jail early Friday morning. He’s charged with Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and Possession of A Controlled Substance. The amount of narcotics involved was allegedly between 1 and 4 grams.