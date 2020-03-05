Hopkins County Bookings

Sixty-four-year-old Benito Lucio-Moreno was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. NO other details have been released. No bond was set and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Jay Felts of Sulphur Springs was arrested at the 7 Star Truck Stop for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a man at gunpoint. Felts was found in the parking lot at the business and the phone and a handgun were recovered. Felts was charged With Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. NO bond amount was set.

A Yantis woman was transported from the Rockwall County jail to the Hopkins County jail on an outstanding warrant. Kyla Renee Finklea-Wright was charged with Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance of between 1 and 4 ounces. NO bond amount was set.

A Mt Vernon woman surrendered to authorities at the Hopkins County jail on two outstanding warrants. Twenty-six-year-old Stormi Alisa Marie Garcia was charged with bond forfeiture for making a false statement to obtain property or credit. She’s also accused of Violation of the Probation she was on for Tampering with a Government Record.