Hopkins County Bookings

Laci Marie Agular

Thirty-two-year-old Laci Marie Agular was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Injury to a Child, Eldery or disabled Person with intent of bodily INjury. Bond was set at $1 million on the 3rd degree felony charge.

Sarah Michelle Cline

Eighteen-year-old Sarah Michelle Cline was arrested in Hopokins County for POssession with the INtent to distribute a PG2 Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery  of a PG 2 Controlled Substance.

Bradley Glen Crocker

TWenty-one year-old Bradley Glen Crocker was arrested in Hopkins County on a Cass County Warrant. He’s charged with Credit-Debit Card Abuse.

