Hopkins County Bookings

11 mins ago

 

Sarah Michelle Cline

An 18-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was arrested by Hopkins County deputies after she allegedly arranged to sell Ecstasy over the internet, and then attempted to deliver it on Fuller Street. Sarah Michelle Cline was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled substance. Her bonds total $65,000.

Kimberly Lynn Finch

Thirty-nine-year-old Kimberly Lynn Finch was arrested in Hopkins County For INjury to a Child, Disabled or Elderly Person. NO bond has been set at this time

