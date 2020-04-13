Hopkins County Bookings

Jacinto Tapia Rivera

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a residence near Pickton to investigate the report of a crime, and received permission to search the room where the crime allegedly was committed. They found several baggies of suspected methamphetamine in plain sight and 48-year-old Jacinto Tapia Rivera was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance.

James Brandon Cockrell

Forty-two-year-old James Brandon Cockrell was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was also charged on a Hunt County warrant for Violation of Bond and a Protective Order. His bonds total $105,000.

Francisco A Guillen-Campos

Twenty-one-year-old Francisco Guillen-Campos was arrested in Hopkins County Sunday on multiple felony charges. He’s accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance, equal to or more than 400 grams, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence and three outstanding warrants from Garland.