Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

 

Mugshots Not Available

Hopkins County deputies arrested 31-year-old  Sara Nichole Pitchford of Hugo. Her bond had been revoked on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Sulphur Springs police responded to an assault complaint at the Walmart and made contact with 25-year-old Lamont Lankeen Mitchell of Pittsburg. A records check showed he was wanted on two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to the Hopkins County jail where bond was set at $100,000.

A 36-year-old Plano woman was transported from Collin County to Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Jessica Elizabeth Bruce was on probation for Assault of a Public Servant.

