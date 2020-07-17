Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies arrested 31-year-old Sara Nichole Pitchford of Hugo. Her bond had been revoked on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Sulphur Springs police responded to an assault complaint at the Walmart and made contact with 25-year-old Lamont Lankeen Mitchell of Pittsburg. A records check showed he was wanted on two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to the Hopkins County jail where bond was set at $100,000.

A 36-year-old Plano woman was transported from Collin County to Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Jessica Elizabeth Bruce was on probation for Assault of a Public Servant.