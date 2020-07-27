Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on CR1100 and were told that a man had struck his girlfriend and broken her glasses. He was later located in Sulphur Springs and arrested. Forty-one-year-old Jason Scott Heddens was charged with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath of circulation. He was released on bail Sunday.

Sulphur Springs police arrested a local woman for felony fraudulent possession and use of identifying information. Bond was set at $5,000 for 42-year-old Maria Evelia Alejo-Pantoja.