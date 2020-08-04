" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

1 hour ago

 

 

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Sulphur Springs man arrested Sunday on a warrant for Aggravated Robbery. The warrant stemmed from a domestic violence disturbance incident that occurred on July 3rd where Lucas Wayne Williams allegedly cut a male family member with a knife, struck him in the head and took his money.

Authorities in Hopkins County were notified by Hunt County deputies of a stolen car being driven on I-30. Hopkins County deputies and Cumby police located the vehicle and stopped it at the 116 mile marker. 44-year-old Jason Todd Boyette of Texarkana, Arkansas was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight on Hillcrest Drive and learned the passenger had an outstanding warrant. Twenty-year-old Cole William Peterson of Cumby was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Fifty-two-year-old Douglas Paul Merrell of Sulphur Springs was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation and Deadly Conduct. During a body cavity search during book-in at the Hopkins County jail, a small quantity of methamphetamine was found. He was subsequently released after posting $30,000 bail.

