Hopkins County Bookings

40 mins ago

 

Mugshot Not Available

A Sulphur Springs police officer spotted a woman on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs and new she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Thirty-seven-year-old Charla Nicole Tillery of Winnsboro was arrested for violation of the parole she was on for  Assault on a Public Servant.

Two women were arrested by Hopkins County deputies on unrelated warrants for Abandoning or Endangering a Child- Criminal Negligence. Fifty-one-year Kerri Ann Burgin was arrested at her residence in Brashear. She was released from Hopkins County jail after posting $20,000 bond. Twenty-four-year Katelynn Brooke Jones was taken into custody at the Delta County jail and transported to the Hopkins County jail where she remains in lieu of $20,000.

