Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

Stribling

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a disturbance on West Spence Street and made contact with 56-year-old George Edward Stribling. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of the probation he was on for failure to register as a sex offender.

Emeyabbi

Hopkins County deputies went to a location in the 1400 block of East Industrial Drive in Sulphur Springs to check on reported narcotics use and made contact with 39-year-old Jimmy Ray Emeyabbi. He admitted to having a small amount of marijuana and consented to have the room searched. Emeyabbi was arrested after deputies found marijuana, a felony amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

