Hopkins County Bookings

A Brashear man was arrested following an alleged theft at a Winnsboro store, a chase through Hopkins County and then a standoff with officers at his home on FM1567. Reportedly, 26-year-old Jeffrey Edward Mowrer, Jr., then surrendered to authorities and was transported to the Hopkins County Jail, where bond was set at a total of $60,000.

Hopkins County arrested 35-year-old John Ralph Stark for Assault/Family Violence by impeding breathing and Public Intoxication. The alleged victim was his wife. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Bond was set at $25,000.

Two men were being held in the Hopkins County Jail for Violating their Paroles. Held without bond are 40-year-old Stephen Lance Boughton and 39-year-old James Edward Kizer, Jr.

Officials arrested 38-year-old Luis Enrique Chavez-Pichardo in Hopkins County Friday on a second-degree felony indictment for sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $35,000.