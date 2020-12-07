Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies received information that a wanted woman was at a residence on FM 2297. Deputies responded and found a woman hiding under a bed inside the home. She initially gave deputies a false name, but further investigation revealed that she was the wanted woman, 27-year-old Destiny Renee Scott. She was taken into custody for Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance of more than 1 but less than 4 grams.

An 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested at his residence on several outstanding warrants. Jordan Tramaine Whitmore was wanted on warrants charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and several misdemeanor theft warrants. Bond was set at $100,000 on the sexual assault charge and a total of $6,000 on the misdemeanors.