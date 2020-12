Thirty-nine-year-old Janie Natasha Crist of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Hopkins County deputies on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation on a charge manufacture or delivery 1-4 grams of a controlled substance. NO bond amount was set and she remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Ronnie Wayne Waddell was arrested by Hopkins County deputies for injury to a child or elderly person and several misdemeaners. Bond was set at $30,000 for the injury charge.