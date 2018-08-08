Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christopher Allen Cummings in Hopkins County on a TDCJ “Blue Warrant” charging him with violating his parole. He’s being held without bond.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Eric Dwain Brown in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for the probation he was on for possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance. Bond was not set on the charge.

Bond was set at $30,000 for a man arrested in Hopkins County on a Wood County warrant. Officers charged 48-year-old Bryan David Forister with failure to register as a sex offender.